City leaders visit relatives of party members dying of Covid-19

Mr. Hiep burns incense at Tran Van Thach's house (Photo: SGGP)

Arriving at the family of the late Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Van Thach, Mr. Hiep sincerely appreciated the contributions of late Tran Van Thach during his work at the department.

Nguyen Huu Hiep also expected that the bereaved family will soon overcome the grieving difficult to stabilize their lives and continue to join hands with the city to fight the epidemic.

On behalf of the family, Lam Thi Huyen Trinh, wife of late Tran Van Thach, thanked the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. She said that family members had to cope with the aftermath of loss and the grief has subsided. She said she has participated in social activities and continued to carry out the work that Deputy Director Thach wished to do.

On the same day, the delegation also visited the family of the late musician Thanh Dung working at Tran Huu Trang Theater under the Party Committee of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Hiep shared his loss with the family of late Nguyen Van Dung, and wishing the family of late Nguyen Van Dung good health.

He also advised the children of late Nguyen Van Dung to soon stabilize their spirits, focusing on studying well to have conditions to take care of themselves, their families and contribute to society.

He added that if Mr. Dung’s children contact the Department of Culture and Sports in HCMC or the Department of Mass Mobilization if they faced difficulties.

After paying visits to families of party members, civil servants, public employees and workers who died of Covid-19, Mr. Hiep asked all committees in grass-root organizations to focus on helping the bereaved destitute families of civil servants, officials, and employees during prolonged outbreaks of Covid-19.

169 families of party members, civil servants, public employees and employees of the Party Committee have relatives who died of Covid-19 during the fourth Covid-19 epidemic.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan