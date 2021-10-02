City leaders visit, present gifts to elderly people

The leaders include Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security.







Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers a gift to 90-year-old Nguyen Thi Bap

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le wishes good health to 88-year-old Le Thi Ngo.

During the social distancing, the local authorities promptly sent food to Nguyen Thi Bap’s family. The two elderly women have been given a monthly allowance of VND380,000 (US$17) each.





Ms. Le sent her thankfulness to the old woman, and shared that HCMC strives to soon reach vaccine coverage to all residents, especially prioritizing vaccine doses for frontline forces, those people with underlying medical conditions and over 50-year-old.



On the same day, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visited two old people in Ward 1 of District 10.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits 90-year-old Do Thi Kim Chi.



At the meeting, the 90-year-old Do Thi Kim Chi’s family shared that her family faced difficulties as her children lost their jobs. The 90-year-old Duong Binh Minh’s family was similar to the family above.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong