City leaders visit people with meritorious services to revolution

Specifically, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation to visit Bui Cao Vinh, a 65-year-old sick soldier living in Ward 4, District 5; heroic Vietnamese mother Le Thi Tuyet Mai, a resident of Ward 3, District 5 whose son died in the Cambodian battlefield; Nguyen Thanh Ha, aged at 80, a 2/4th class wounded soldier; Le Thi Mien, 83 years old, a 3/4th class wounded female soldier. At the meeting with the people with meritorious services to the revolution, chairman Mai extended his best health wishes to them.



This morning, another delegation was led by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le to visit the family of heroic Vietnamese mother Dang Thi Non in Cu Chi District to commemorate the heroic mother and her four children, all were martyrs. Ms. Le expressed her respect for the great contributions and sacrifices of the heroic Vietnamese mother in the struggle for national liberation.



On this occasion, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le also visited and presented gifts to the team members of performing the work “Recovering the portraits of heroic Vietnamese mothers and martyrs in Cu Chi District” launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Vietnam Youth Federation and Vietnamese Students Association in HCMC.



On the same day, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City was led by Head of the municipal Party Committee's Propaganda Department Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue who paid visits and offered gifts to policy families and the people with meritorious services to the revolution on the Invalids and Martyrs Day.



On behalf of the city leaders, the head of the municipal Party Committee's Propaganda Department sent health wishes to all mothers, and also asked the local authorities to continue to concern and care for the mothers and people with meritorious services to the country.





Some photos at the visits of the HCMC delegation this morning.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong