City leaders visit, encourage children orphaned by Covid-19

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and gave mid-autumn gifts to children whose father or mother died due to Covid-19 in Tan Thanh Dong and Binh My Commune of Cu Chi District. The leader sent her condolence to the unfortunate families amid the ongoing pandemic wave, and she hoped that they will soon overcome the current difficulties.

On the same day, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the city's Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai and Deputy Chairman of the City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh respectively visited, presented mid-autumn gifts to orphans in Binh Thanh District and districts of 7, 10.