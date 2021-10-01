  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders pay visits to elderly people on Int’l Day of Older People

SGGP
On the International Day of the Older People (October 1) and the action month for the elderly people, the city leaders visited, presented gifts and wished good health to the Covid-19 hit old people with difficult circumstances in districts of 8, 3,4,7,6 and Tan Binh, Tan Phu districts yesterday.
City leaders pay visits to elderly people on Int’l Day of Older People ảnh 1 Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai presents a gift to  80-year-old Huynh To Ha, an old people in District 8.
City leaders pay visits to elderly people on Int’l Day of Older People ảnh 2 Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hands over a gift to 78-year-old Le Van Vien, an old resident in District 8.
Last night, a delegation led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited and sent the best health wishes to 78-year-old Le Van Vien and 80-year-old Huynh To Ha living in District 8 and shared with difficulties of their families during the passing time. 
On the same day, 22 delegations visited 44 old people who are living alone, (their relatives do not have enough conditions to care for them), or those elderly people with underlying diseases or under poor and near-poor household criteria across the city.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

