City leaders offer incense to commemorate Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Ton Duc Thang

This morning, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen this morning offered incense and flowers to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to commemorate their merits on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
At the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch and Ton Duc Thang Museum, the delegates spent one minute of silence to express deep gratitude for the great contributions of the two presidents to national liberation.

At the Ton Duc Thang Museum, they joined an exhibition showing 120 precious photos and documents about President Ho Chi Minh over the historical periods. 

On the same day, the city’s leaders came to Ho Chi Minh Statue Park at Nguyen Hue walking street to lay flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.
Some photos at the ceremony of offering incense and flowers to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang this morning:

