City leaders offer incense to commemorate Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Ton Duc Thang

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch and Ton Duc Thang Museum, the delegates spent one minute of silence to express deep gratitude for the great contributions of the two presidents to national liberation.



At the Ton Duc Thang Museum, they joined an exhibition showing 120 precious photos and documents about President Ho Chi Minh over the historical periods.



On the same day, the city’s leaders came to Ho Chi Minh Statue Park at Nguyen Hue walking street to lay flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.





Some photos at the ceremony of offering incense and flowers to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang this morning:

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong