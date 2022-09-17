  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders offer incense in tribute to heroic martyrs in Cu Chi District

On the 55th anniversary of receiving the title of “Iron Land and Bronze Citadel” for Cu Chi District (September 17, 1967-2022), a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited, laid a wreath of flowers and offered incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery and Ben Duoc martyrs memorial temple this morning.

In face of the hallowed memory of President Ho Chi Minh and the souls of Vietnamese heroic mothers and 45,666 martyrs and those unknown soldiers, the city leaders spent a minute of silence in tribute to their sacrifices for the fatherland.

The delegation of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City was led by Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen along with former President of State Nguyen Minh Triet, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, Deputy Chairman of the City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Secretary of Cu Chi District Party Committee Nguyen Quyet Thang.
Some photos at the ceremony of offering flowers and incense:
