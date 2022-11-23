  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leaders offer incense, flowers to mark anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Hoc Mon District this morning offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for national independence and freedom.
City leaders offer incense, flowers to mark anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising ảnh 1 Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offer incense. (photo: Viet Dung)
The incense-offering ceremony took place at the national historical and cultural relic site of Hoc Mon District on the 82nd anniversary of the Nam Ky Uprising (the Southern Resistance War) (November 23, 1940-2022).
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies, leaders of Hoc Mon District attended the ceremony. 

City leaders offer incense, flowers to mark anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising ảnh 2 The delegates at  Nga Ba Giong National Historic Site
This morning, the delegates also came to Nga Ba Giong National Historic Site where the French colonialists built a place of execution to kill nearly 1,000 people and soldiers including senior leaders of the Party such as Nguyen Van Cu, Phan Dang Luu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Van Tan and others who joined the Nam Ky Uprising.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

