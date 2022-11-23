City leaders offer incense, flowers to mark anniversary of Nam Ky Uprising

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offer incense. (photo: Viet Dung)



The incense-offering ceremony took place at the national historical and cultural relic site of Hoc Mon District on the 82nd anniversary of the Nam Ky Uprising (the Southern Resistance War) (November 23, 1940-2022).

The delegates at Nga Ba Giong National Historic Site



This morning, the delegates also came to Nga Ba Giong National Historic Site where the French colonialists built a place of execution to kill nearly 1,000 people and soldiers including senior leaders of the Party such as Nguyen Van Cu, Phan Dang Luu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Van Tan and others who joined the Nam Ky Uprising.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City departments and agencies, leaders of Hoc Mon District attended the ceremony.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong