The city leaders inspect Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project
The city senior leaders praised the investors’ efforts during the construction processes to ensure the whole project progress as planned amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project’s volume has been reached over 85 percent so far, especially the main cable-stayed bridge and the final process of girders have basically been completed.
To ensure the safety of construction along with compliance with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, all the engineers, workers at the sites have to be tested for Covid-19 regularly and perform the “three-on-site” model.
The 1.4-kilometer-long Thu Thiem 2 Bridge is one of the key projects of HCMC with a total investment of nearly VND3,100 billion (US$136 million). It has a design of six lanes stretching 886 meters and a 113-meter high tower of a cable-stayed bridge.
The bridge will connect the city center with Thu Thiem New Urban Area, contributing to reducing traffic congestion in the city and promoting the socio-economic development of Thu Duc City in particular and HCMC in general.
On the same day, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City also reported the progress of the technical infrastructure of nine land lots at Functional Section No. 1 under Thu Thiem New Urban Area.
The HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority is expected to complete the technical infrastructure of six land plots, including six surrounding routes with a total length of 1.4 kilometers along with the lighting system and green spaces by mid-January of 2022.