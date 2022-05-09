City leaders extend congratulations on Vesak Day 2022

On the morning of May 9, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit and offered congratulations to Buddhist organizations, dignitaries, monks, nuns on the occasion of the Buddha's 2566th birthday (the 2566 Vesak Day Celebration) in 2022.