City leaders extend congratulations on Vesak Day 2022

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and extended the best health wishes to Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Buddhist Studies in Minh Dang Quang Dharma Institute, based at 505 Hanoi Highway, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City.
Most Venerable Thich Giac Toan expressed his gratitude for the concern of city leaders and prayed for peace and development for the country and Ho Chi Minh City.
On the same day, the delegation also visited and sent congratulations to Giac Ngo Newspaper. Deputy Party Chief of the city Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper for the more and more development in diversified platforms serving readers and hoped that the newspaper would continue to create cohesion, and orientation with readers to build the city more and more developed.
On behalf of Giac Ngo Newspaper, Venerable Thich Tam Hai, Deputy Editor in Chief of Giac Ngo expressed his thankfulness to the city leader for the visit and congratulations on the occasion of the 2566 Vesak Day Celebration in 2022.
Some photos feature the visits of a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee this morning on occasion of the Buddha's 2566th birthday.