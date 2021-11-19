City leaders congratulate veteran teachers on traditional day

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, L) visits People’s Teacher, Assoc. Prof. PhD Huynh Van Hoang (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Ms.Nguyen Thi Le expressed her deep gratitude to People’s Teacher, Assoc. Prof. PhD Huynh Van Hoang, former Principal of the HCMC University of Technology; and Meritorious Teacher, Assoc. Prof. PhD Le Bao Lam, former secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC University and College Sector, former Head of the HCMC Open University.



She wished teachers good health and highly appreciated their great contribution to the academy and educational sector.

Another delegation led by Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep visited and congratulated Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan who was former Minister of Education and Training; and People’s Teacher, Professor Phan Thi Tuoi, former Principal of the HCMC University of Technology who was honored with the Vietnam Kovalevskaia Prize for her contribution to scientific advancement.

On the same day, the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem paid a visit to former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council and former Director of the Department of Education and Training of the city, Pham Chanh Truc; and Meritorious Teacher, Assoc. Prof. PhD Truong Thi Hien, former Director of the HCMC Academy of Cadres.

In the evening of the day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan visited the family of late People’s Teacher Tran Huu Nghiep, former Head of the School of Healthcare Cadre; People’s Teacher Vu Thi Oanh Co, former Principal of the Department of Training and Education of District 1.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau visited and congratulated Professor Nguyen Thanh Xuong, former Deputy Head of the HCMC University of Economy; PhD Huynh Cong Minh, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Training and Education.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh extended well wishes to Assoc. Prof. PhD Vo Thi Ngoc Tuoi, former Vice Principal of the HCMC University of Technology; Professor Mai Hong Quy, former Principal of the HCMC University of Law and former Principal of the Hoa Sen University.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc also expressed his appreciation for significant contributions of Professor Nguyen Tan Phat, former Party Central Committee member, former Deputy Minister of Training and Education, and former Director of the Vietnam National University- HCMC; Assoc. Prof. PhD Duong Ai Phuong, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Principal of the HCMC University of Natural Sciences; and teacher Truong Song Duc, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the municipal Department of Training and Education



