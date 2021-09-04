City leader visits military officers, soldiers joining Covid-19 fight

At the military school, the chairwoman praised the responsible and enthusiastic engagement of its military forces, especially their assistance in the Covid-19 fight.
Since the pandemic outbreak, the unit has switched into a dual mission for education, training and anti-pandemic. In February, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command assigned the unit to manage the centralized isolation area C and Block B of the Cu Chi Field Hospital for Covid-19 patient treatment.
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Ms. Nguyen Thi Le
On behalf of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, the city leader highly appreciated isolation performance and treatment for coronavirus infections under the unit’s management. From January 1 up to now, the Cu Chi Field Hospital has received over 2,871 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and discharged more than 2,200 patients.
In addition, Ms. Le also highlighted great supports from the Municipal High Command in mobilizing as well as facilitating its military forces to closely collaborate with relevant units in the Covid-19 fight in the city.
On the occasion, the city leader hoped that military officers and soldiers of the 309th Infantry Division would continue to join hands with the city authorities to reach the target of the pandemic control in the whole city in advance September 15, contributing to protecting the resident health and soon achieve new-normal.
Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Ms. Nguyen Thi Le visits and gives presents to military officials and soldiers of the 309th Infantry Division (Photo: SGGP)