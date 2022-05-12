City leader sends congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries on Vesak Day

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Venerable Thich Hien Tu, Deputy Supreme Patriarch and Deputy Secretary of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at Xa Loi Pagoda in District 3.



At a visit to Venerable Thich Hien Tu, Deputy Supreme Patriarch and Deputy Secretary of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at Xa Loi Pagoda in District 3, the Head of the HCMC People's Council expressed gratitude to the contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism, Venerable Thich Hien Tu to the country generally and Ho Chi Minh City particularly during the past years.



Remarkably, Buddhist dignitaries, monks and nuns actively contributed to Ho Chi Minh City's Covid-19 fight. Nearly 370 monks, nuns and followers in the city were voluntarily present in the Covid-19 pandemic areas to help coronavirus infectious people.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the VBS's Patronage Council at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3.



Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Head nun Thich Nu Tinh Nguyen, standing member of the VBS's Executive Council cum Head of the Central Sub-Committee of Bhikshunis under the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Phuoc Hai Pagoda in District 10.

On the Vesak Day 2022 , the delegation also visited Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the VBS's Patronage Council at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3, and Head nun Thich Nu Tinh Nguyen, standing member of the VBS's Executive Council cum Head of the Central Sub-Committee of Bhikshunis under the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Phuoc Hai Pagoda in District 10. At the meetings, on behalf of the delegates, chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le expressed gratitude for the great contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism, especially the venerable and nun, to the city's development.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong