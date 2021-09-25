  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City leader requires vaccination for students to go back to school

At the working session with District 3 to review the district’s implementation of the social distancing order from September 16-22, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le asked District 3 to boost the first and second dose vaccination rates and set up the school vaccination plan for students to go back to school.
In addition, the district must build plans for major tasks, including prevention and control of the pandemic, economic recovery and social security activities.
The Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council also asked District 3 to take advantage of the remaining days of the social distancing period to continuously implement mass testing to identify F0 cases, make assessment of the current epidemiology in the district’s wards and quarters and adjust the district’s Covid-19 map.
Besides, the locality must check and provide Covid-19 support for local people and disadvantaged children affected by the pandemic.
She also highly appreciated the district’s efforts in the pandemic prevention and control activities, especially reducing the number of new cases and Covid-19 deaths.
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and officials of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control acknowledged that District 3 has basically brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease.
