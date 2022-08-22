City leader receives Head of Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le receives Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association Kim Taen Yeon. (Photo: Viet Dung)



This morning, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association Kim Taen Yeon paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on the occasion of his business trip to the city.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation of Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association (Photo: Viet Dung)



On this occasion, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le also shared with the Korean delegation about the economic recovery plan of the city for the upcoming time.

At the meeting, chairwoman Le shared the loss and damages due to the historic flooding in Seoul two weeks ago. Besides, the city leader expressed her thankfulness to the Congressmen and Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association for promoting the relationship between the two countries. Based on the fruitful bilateral relationship between the two nations, Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea have gained positive achievements.In the term of investment, the Republic of Korea is currently the third biggest investor in HCMC with 1,900 valid investment projects with a total capital of US$5.3 billion. In 2021, the trade turnover between HCMC and the Republic of Korea maintained growth momentum over 2020 when South Korea was the fifth biggest exporter and the fourth largest importer of HCMC.In addition, over 80,000 Korean people along with 2,000 Korean enterprises are living, working and doing business in Ho Chi Minh City, which is considered to be a sector to contribute to the development of the city and a bridge to strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two nations. Ho Chi Minh City has established friendship and cooperation relations with seven localities of the Republic of Korea , including Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daegu, Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Gyeongsangbuk.Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council established friendship and cooperation relations with Busan Metropolitan Council and Incheon Metropolitan Council in 2018 and 2017, respectively.The chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Council informed that in late September 2022, the senior leader delegation of the city is scheduled to visit and work in the Republic of Korea to strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations with Korean localities’ councils as well as cooperation proposals in the upcoming time. On the other hand, the delegation desired to learn about the administrative reform model, high-tech agriculture and smart-city management of the Republic of Korea.As for the partner, Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association Kim Taen Yeon thanked for the concern of HCMC’s leaders for the recent flooding in his country.According to Mr. Kim Taen Yeon, the Vietnam – Republic of Korea relationship has gained achievements over nearly three decades which will be based to tie the relationship between the two countries in general and South Korea and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. From 2014 up to now, the Republic of Korea has maintained one of the biggest investors in Vietnam and it will be stronger in the future.Chairman Kim Taen Yeon hoped that as the economic hub of the country, HCMC would extend more concerns and supports to Korean enterprises to join in economic activities in Ho Chi Minh City. The Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association will continue to create the best conditions for promoting fruitful relations and cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong