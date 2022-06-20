City leader hopes SGGP to continue affirming its position in information works

Accompanying the delegation were leaders of the municipal Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and the Journalists Association of HCMC.
At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai talked with the editorial board of SGGP Newspaper and sent the best wishes to the newspaper’s staff on the press day.
According to him, SGGP Newspaper is the voice of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Government, and people. Through articles, the newspaper’s reporters have honestly reflected the activities of the Party Committee and the Government and conveyed the voice and desires of residents and Party members for the beloved city’s development.
Mr. Hai highly appreciated the efforts of the SGGP Newspaper’s reporters and staff as well as expressed his desire that the newspaper would continue to make further efforts and affirm its position in information and propaganda about HCMC.
On behalf of the delegation, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong extended his congratulation to SGGP Newspaper’s staff and thankfulness for their efforts in the city development, especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic fight.
As for the SGGP Newspaper side, Editor-in-Chief Tang Huu Phong thanked for messages from the delegation; and he said that the SGGP Newspaper’s staff grasped the concerns and received supports of the municipal Party Committee, state agencies, Party members and people for the newspaper during the passing time. Therefore, the reporters and staff have worked hard to be worthy of the tradition of the newspaper during the past 47 years since its first establishment on May 5, 1975.
Some photos of the visit by a delegation of HCMC leaders to SGGP Newspaper this morning on the occasion of the press day: