City imposes fines on State officials violating Covid-19 regulations

Speaking at the conference, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai said that Party organizations and inspection commissions at all levels of the municipal Party Committee have made every effort to complete assigned missions during implementing pandemic prevention and control measures.

The HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission has given instructions to strictly fine cadres and Party members who violated regulations. Heads of localities, departments, agencies, units and organizations will be transferred to other positions for their subjectivity that can cause the epidemic to break out.

The commission has imposed fines on 10 cadres and Party members who violated the current regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control; prosecuted and detained five cases under charge of “abusing positions and power while being on duty,”; disciplined six Party organizations and 287 members; and issued criminal penalties to 14 people.



On this occasion, the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee gave certificates of merit to eight groups for their outstanding performance in Party inspection, supervision and discipline in 2021; four organizations including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and three individuals for well implementing the Regulation 1374.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh