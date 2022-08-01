Medical workers administer vaccine on children at Hoang Minh Dao Primary School

Inspectors will evaluate the situation at injection sites and how parents take their children to injection sites in the community and in schools; thereby, they can understand why the vaccination rate for children is not as high as expected. Based on the assessment, the health sector will have appropriate solutions. Leaders of the city health sector joined the inspection teams as well.

Many parents took their children to Hoang Minh Dao Primary School at 252 Bong Sao in Ward 5 of District 8, one of the injection sites, to get the first, second or booster shots. According to the inspection team, the injection point was strictly organized including registration, screening, and emergency treatment.

However, through the inspection, the team found that District 8 has only implemented one injection point for children at school, which is not suitable and has not met the needs of parents. Opening more injection sites for children at schools in the district should be done because schools in the district have been trained in opening safe injection sites. Schools have sent messages to parents when they need to remind them of vaccination schedules and other information related to vaccinations.

In addition, parents have received a message from the class teacher about vaccination, but some content has not been updated. The city's Department of Education and Training needs to strengthen the update of information and guide education departments and schools in the area to properly communicate the right content to each parent and student, which is especially important. Under the Department of Health’s consultation, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has sent messages about the necessity for vaccination against Covid-19 to each citizen.

Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong talks to a parent at an injection site According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city in the week tended to increase whereas the rate of booster shots for children from 12 to under 18 years old only reached 19.86 percent and the rate of first and second inoculation rate for children from 5 to under 12 years old reached 46.9 percent and 24.3 percent respectively. Subsequently, it is reasonable that the municipal People's Committee chose August to be the peak month of vaccination against Covid-19 for children.

In August, the Health Department requested pediatric hospitals including the Children Hospital 1, 2, and the City Children Hospital to be prepared for providing medical workers who are trained to vaccinate for all districts and Thu Duc City as well as the Emergency Center 115 to supply ambulance with a doctor at each injection site for giving treatment to people, said Dr. Thuong.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan