City fund for the poor receives over US$1.6 million

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen receive donation from units.



Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau along with crowded units, benefactors joined the program.





The live show is one of the practical activities to respond to the peak month of “For the poor in 2022”, to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee’s traditional day (November 18, 1930 –2022) and to respond to the movement of “For the poor - Leaving no one behind” launched by the Prime Minister.Apart from art performances, the program had exchanged with typical collectives, individuals who have had great contributions to social welfare and those who had difficult circumstances.Through the program, the collectives and individuals have donated to the Fund for the poor of Ho Chi Minh City with a total amount of more than VND40.3 billion (US$1.6 million).

By Van Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong