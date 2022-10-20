  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City fund for the poor receives over US$1.6 million

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City Television yesterday hosted an art program of the 21st “Sentimental city – love connection” 2022 at Ho Chi Minh City Television Studio.
City fund for the poor receives over US$1.6 million ảnh 1 Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen receive donation from units.
Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau along with crowded units, benefactors joined  the program.
The live show is one of the practical activities to respond to the peak month of “For the poor in 2022”, to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee’s traditional day (November 18, 1930 –2022) and to respond to the movement of “For the poor - Leaving no one behind” launched by the Prime Minister.

Apart from art performances, the program had exchanged with typical collectives, individuals who have had great contributions to social welfare and those who had difficult circumstances. 

Through the program, the collectives and individuals have donated to the Fund for the poor of Ho Chi Minh City with a total amount of more than VND40.3 billion (US$1.6 million).


By Van Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more