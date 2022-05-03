City dwellers flock to entertainment parks, eateries crowded with diners

Visitors enjoy music performances at Binh Quoi Tourist Village during the holiday (Photo: SGGP)



Businesses say that this holiday is quite successful when sales increases sharply and residents’ needs for entertainment have been high.

For example, the supermarket chain Emart Go Vap, Vincom Mega Mall Thao Dien in Thu Duc City, MM Mega Market Hiep Phu in District 12, and Co.opMart Rach Mieu in Phu Nhuan District were always crowded with shoppers and diners.

Currently, stores in these above-mentioned supermarkets and trade centers have been launching big promotions for many items. For example, the supermarket chains of Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile across the country simultaneously reduced sharply prices by up to 50 percent for more than 2,000 products, MM Mega Market centers have also offered promotions and discounts on many vegetables and fruits; thus, customers were interested in shopping in these places.

Visitors enjoy dishes in Binh Quoi Tourist Village (PHoto: SGGP)

Ms. Le Ngoc Thuy, who lives in Quang Trung Street in Go Vap District, said that her family was worried about traffic jams and jostling for a long-distance trip; subsequently, they decided to have fun together in the city. They went to amusement parks in the suburbs in turns, then to the inner city such as Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, explore Ho Chi Minh City at night by river bus...

Mai Thi Thu Ha in Ngo Gia Tu Street in District 10 said it was raining on this holiday, so she and her husband took the children to shopping centers and supermarkets as a destination for entertainment and dining.

Similarly, the Binh Quoi Tourist Village managed by the Saigontourist Group also welcomed about 5,000 visitors per day, 5 times higher than normal days. Predicting the number of visitors to increase during the holiday, the village has prepared raw materials and food to satisfy all tourists’ tastes.

Deputy Sales and Marketing Department of Binh Quoi Tourist Village Ho Thi Kim Hoa said that on this holiday, the unit focused on renewing traditional dishes such as Southern cuisine, enjoying the Saigon River, and watching fireworks. All employees adhered to safety principles, ensuring the rules of Covid-19 epidemic prevention in the new situation.

Tan Son Nhat airport is packed with passengers (Photo: SGGP) Due to the sudden increase in the number of visitors, most stores and commercial centers had to encourage their staff to work on the holiday to serve guests.

In the evening of the same day, the number of people and tourists flocking to Ho Chi Minh City was quite large. According to the Southern Airport Authority, Tan Son Nhat airport today welcomed approximately 55,000 to 60,000 domestic passengers. The figure of visitors going and coming in a day is about 100,000.

During the long holiday this year from April 29 to May 3, Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat airport received about 575,000 passengers. Due to many flights arriving and departing during rush hour, it was raining in the airport, so volunteers were mobilized to support people and helped to ease traffic congestion.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan