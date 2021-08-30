(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1 Le Duc Thanh informed that over 105,000 local people aged over 18 years were vaccinated for the first shot, accounting for 80 percent of the district's population. Currently, eligible people getting the second doses of Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine are waiting for vaccine allocation from the city’s health sector.

According to Tran Phi Long, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11, there have been 12,000 vaccinated elderly aged 65 years and older, people with underlying diseases up to August 28 after a week of administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those people.As for the adults aged over 18 years, the locality needs 17,000 the second routine doses of vaccine for them. Currently, the district is waiting for vaccine arrangement and plans to organize 32 fixed vaccination spots along with 16 i n-home mobile vaccination teams . It is expected that District 11 would complete a vaccination program for the group during two weeks.Mr. Le Duc Thanh affirmed that the district would complete the second routine shots for the adults aged over 18 years during 15 to 20 days in case of receiving the vaccines as scheduled.Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Go Vap District Do Anh Khang said that the local health sector is ready for the second dose- vaccination schedule for residents. Up to now, nearly 300,000 people over 18 years old have been received the first dose of vaccine, accounting for over 80 percent of the district’s population. Similar to other districts, the locality is in line with the allocated vaccine source from the city’s health sector.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Huyen Huong