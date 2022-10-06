City delegation offers incense at historical site in Hoc Mon District

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led the delegation.



At the sites, the delegates spent one minute of silence to express their deep gratitude and commemorate the merits of heroes, martyrs and those people who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The city-level historical site marks revolutionary activities of Party, the Southern Regional Party Committee in resistance against French colonialism, notably events of Nam Ky Uprising.

Some photos at the incense offering ceremony

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong