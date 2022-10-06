  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City delegation offers incense at historical site in Hoc Mon District

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning visited and offered incense and flowers at the Cau Xang Martyrs Memorial Monument and the city-level historical site in the district of Hoc Mon, Ho Chi Minh City where hosted a meeting of the Southern Regional Party Committee in September 1940.
Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led the delegation.

At the sites, the delegates spent one minute of silence to express their deep gratitude and commemorate the merits of heroes, martyrs and those people who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The city-level historical site marks revolutionary activities of Party, the Southern Regional Party Committee in resistance against French colonialism, notably events of Nam Ky Uprising.
By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

