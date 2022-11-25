City chairman works, resolves many proposals of Binh Tan District

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and NA deputies of unit No.6 work with leaders of Binh Tan District.



Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, former Head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, member of the 15th National Assembly and other NA members of unit No.6 attended the working session.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District Nguyen Minh Nhut speaks at the working session.



Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District Nguyen Minh Nhut said that in the first ten months of 2022, the socio-economic situation of Binh Tan District recovered strongly with outstanding results.

In parallel, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee of Binh Tan District also mentioned some current difficulties and obstacles in housing development investment, granting construction permits for houses and land use right certificates for people.

Through the working session, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai listens to recommendations and resolve current difficulties of Binh Tan District in the upcoming time.

On the other hand, Binh Tan District proposed HCMC review and approve the policy of granting land use certificates for 104 land plots in the resettlement of the Residential area – Shopping mall of Tan Nhut Commune.

Notably, the disbursement rate of public investment capital in Binh Tan District reached more than VND1,889 billion (US$76 million), equaling over 73.6 percent of the capital plan. Over VND2,656 billion (US$107 million) was allocated for 58 works and projects. Of which, about VND2,100 billion (US$85 million) was dedicated to compensation and resettlement support.Regarding the state budget revenue, the total state budget revenue of the district reached VND3,241.1 billion (US$130 million) exceeding 9.17 percent of the set target and increasing by 31.45 percent over the same period of last year.By the end of 2022, the district is estimated to reach VND3,615 billion (US$146 million), being 21.75 percent higher than the quotation, up 12.12 percent over the same period which is the highest budget revenue in the past 20 years since the establishment of Binh Tan District.One of the current problems is that Binh Tan District has not had the legal authority to maintain and repair some projects using the state budget such as Nam Long residential area, Viet Tai residential area, Phu Lam C residential area expansion project, Vinh Loc residential area, District Road No.5 and so on. This issue has been voiced by residents and voters for many times at meetings and dialogues.The surge of traffic accidents and the overloading of traffic infrastructure, urban drainage system, educational facilities at all levels and health care syste affecting economic development and people's lives in the district in recent years were also shared by the district Chairman at the working session.Therefore, in the coming time, the district’s chairman proposed the People’s Committee of HCMC approve and update the planning project of Binh Tan District to the city's general plan so that the district can implement feasible subdivision planning projects in accordance with the socio-economic development of the district. Accordingly, the orientation on population development of Binh Tan District by 2040 and 2060 is expected to reach 1.2 and 1.6 million people, respectively. Besides, the district will develop urban development zoning and switch current industrial land usage purposes; develop the transport sector and orient the landscape development.In addition, the district proposed the Municipal People’s Committee to consider and approve the policy of relocating graves at Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery in the first period; to direct the Department of Finance to review and approve the policy of assigning Binh Tan District to invest in schools and parks in seven abandoned areas.In addition, the district also proposed the consideration of adding public investment lists in the medium term of 2021 – 2025 for eight projects; and approval of the pre-feasibility study report of three projects including the Ma Lo Street expansion project, the section from Provincial Road No.10 to Tan Ky Tan Quy Street; Provincial Road No.10 expansion project, the section An Duong Vuong Street to Vo Van Van Street; street upgrade and expansion investment projects in accordance with the planning of streets of An Duong Vuong – Phan Anh – Binh Long – District Road No.3.

