Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, R) at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)





The city will accelerate administrative reforms in the next time for better service. Simultaneously, the city expects businesses to strengthen the adoption of digital transformation, restore production for building a better city, added Mr. Phan Van Mai. He was speaking at a ceremony hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) yesterday to celebrate the seventeenth anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneurs Day with the theme: "Ho Chi Minh City Entrepreneurs: Solidarity - Responsibility - Dynamism - Creativity". The event was attended by Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

At the ceremony, 93 outstanding entrepreneurs and businesses received certificates of merit from the municipal People's Committee. These businesses and business owners are those who have maintained production and made many contributions to the prevention of the epidemic, ensuring the city's social security during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.



On behalf of the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Mai expressed his deep gratitude for the sharing and consensus of businessmen with the city and people during the past time.

According to Mr. Mai, despite suffering heavy losses due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the city's economy by the end of the third quarter of 2021 recorded many positive bright spots, such as positive growth in the banking industry, budget revenue reaching 75 percent of the year plan.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) talks to some entrepreneurs at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Additionally, 83 percent of enterprises in industrial parks and export processing zones have re-manufactured with a scale of 60 percent meanwhile 25 percent of enterprises outside of the industrial zone have restored production with a scale of 18 percent.

Mr. Mai said that entrepreneurs have made great efforts to overcome difficulties. He disclosed that businesspersons have contributed thousands of billions of dong to the fight against Covid-19 , through the vaccine fund, the construction of field hospitals, the donation of medical equipment.

On his part, Chu Tien Dung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, said that from October 1, the city had helped to remove difficulties for restoration of production. He expected that in the long term, the Government and the City People's Committee will develop epidemic response scenarios so that businesses can still produce.

At the ceremony, city leaders and businesspersons showed solidarity and determination to overcome difficulties and challenges. City leaders called on all entrepreneurs in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese businesspersons in the country and abroad to promote patriotism and nationalism to join hands in successfully preventing the epidemic and speeding up the economic recovery and development.

By Ai Van - Translated by Uyen Phuong