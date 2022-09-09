Citizens guided to use public services online

A police officer guides and helps people register accounts for national public services. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Ward 12 deployed five community digital transformation groups at the ward People's Committee headquarter, ward police office, and residential areas. Teams, in charge by ward officials and police, guide and help people register accounts for national public services and perform administrative procedures online.



Besides, they also guide people and enterprises to use non-cash payment applications and the Etax Mobile application to look up taxpayer information online, make electronic tax transactions, and pay taxes online.



The ward People's Committee also propagates to agencies, organizations, and people in the ward to participate in performing public services online.







By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan