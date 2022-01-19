Cho Ray Hospital opens aftercare clinic for post-acute sequelae of Covid-19

Doctors of Cho Ray Hospital are examining a Covid-19 patient

Cho Ray Hospital's aftercare clinic for post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 was inaugurated to provide intensive examination and treatment for patients after Covid-19 infection.

Experts on Covid-19 at Cho Ray Hospital and related diseases such as physical therapy, rehabilitation and nutrition will give examination to patients who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have new, recurring, or ongoing symptoms.



Moreover, medical experts will assess the need for nutritional intervention, physical therapy - rehabilitation for patients after getting Covid-19, especially those who have ever had severe, critical or impaired health after recovering from the disease.



These are all highly experienced doctors who have treated thousands of patients in the fight against Covid-19 at Cho Ray Hospital and Covid-19 Resuscitation Hospital, at other hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City as well as at other hospitals in the southern metropolis aid to provinces and cities across the country.

According to doctors, the southern largest city was hit by the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic with unprecedented severity from the end of April 2021. statistically, the city has more than 300,000 SARS-CoV-2 people who have been discharged from hospitals citywide.

Two-thirds of people with Covid-19 have been suffering ongoing symptoms and sequelae, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, prolonged cough, decreased concentration, thrombosis, hematology, nervous system, digestive system, endocrine system, psychological disorders, sleep disorders, cognitive decline weeks to months after recovering from the disease.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan