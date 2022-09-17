Children’s Hospital 2 granted certificate of merit from City People’s Committee

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai awards a certificate of merit to the collective of the Children’s Hospital No.2.



Chairman Mai expressed his happiness about the success of the kidney transplant case for a 15-year-old child. Besides, the city leader also sent his congratulations to a team of doctors, nurses and medical staff participating in implementing the kidney transplant case, to the patient’s family and expressed his thankfulness to the family of the brain-dead person who had donated the kidney.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai gives gift to the child.



Chairman Mai also hoped that Ho Chi Minh City will become a professional medical education center in accordance with the international level. Notably, kidney transplant is an important sector that needed to be invested and developed.

At the current time, the kidney transplant center of Children’s Hospital No.2 has just been started work and set to be completed as scheduled along with the preparation of human resources and other sectors to timely put it into operation when the works are finished, added Mr.Mai.Director of Children’s Hospital No.2 Trinh Huu Tung said that the organ sources from brain-dead people are precious and the kidney transplant this time showed humanity contributing to reviving a new life for the pediatric patient.This is the 23rd kidney transplant case performed at Children’s Hospital No.2 with organ sources from Cho Ray Hospital.

By Kim Huyen- Translated by Huyen Huong