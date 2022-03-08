Illustrative photo



Up to now, the HCMC health sector is in preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. As soon as the Ministry of Health gives the green light, Ho Chi Minh City will start vaccine deployment for all children in the city.

Although students in the southern metropolis have only returned to school for less than a month, many parents are extremely worried because more and more infection cases have been recorded in schools.

Expressing his concern about the vaccination campaign for children, Mr. Ho Van Nam, whose child is studying at a primary school in District 8, expected that children can get vaccinated for Covid-19 soon as his child’s classmates have been infected with the coronavirus constantly. The covid-19 vaccine will help protect children from getting the coronavirus disease

Mr. Vu Tien Thanh in District 12 is of the same mind when it comes to vaccination for children. Mr. Thanh who is the father of two children including one first grader and a fifth-grader looks forward to having them vaccinated soon.

But not all parents of 5- to 11-year-olds are keen to immunize their children against Covid-19. Ms. Hoang Thi Huyen in District 7 who is the mother of a fourth-grader is quite cautious about the information about vaccination against the Covid-19 vaccine for children.

According to her, most children infected with the Omicron variant have a mild illness, like a flu, so she thinks children don't need to get vaccinated; plus, there is still not enough research on the effects of vaccines on children's long-term development.

According to a survey by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the percentage of parents who agree to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old is from 68 percent to 90 percent, depending on the locality. The city is also the first locality in the country to deploy the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17 years old. A representative of the city's education sector said that parents’ support will help the vaccination campaign take place faster.

Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that after children in the city returned to schools for direct learning, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city increased sharply, of which 90 percent were children under 12 age. On average, for every 100 children going to school, 2-3 children have Covid-19.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan