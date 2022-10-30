Charity walk raises VND4.7 billion for the poor

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (C) and leaders of District 5 and agencies donate money to the fund.



The event aims to respond to the city’s 2022 “For the poor” month , and celebrate the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam National Unification Front and Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930).

More than 2,500 people, including Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, District 5’s leaders, cadres and civil servants, workers, students and people in the district join the charity walk

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (2nd, L) joins the charity walk.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 5 Le Tan Tai said that the district has organized many programs to care for poor and near-poor households, and disadvantaged people over the past years. The locality has spent an average cost of VND120 million per month to help 166 poor families and 229 near-poor households together with those who lack sufficient skills and have incurable diseases to work.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 5 has called on State agencies, departments, organizations, businesses and people to support the district’s “For the poor” Fund to care for the needy during the lunar New Year

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of District 5 Le Tan Tai speaks at the event.

At the event, District 5’s “For the poor” Fund received more than VND4.7 billion from sponsors and handed over the money to programs on repairing and building civil works and charity houses, offering scholarships to disadvantaged students and health insurance cards to the poor.

In addition, 14 wards in the district will continue to implement programs, such as releasing fish into Tau Hu and Hang Bang canals to protect the environment, planting trees and building more clean and green streets.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh