Chairwoman of VFF of HCMC appointed to Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over the appointment decision to Ms. To Thi Bich Chau.

The announcement ceremony of the appointment decision was chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on July 29 with the participation of Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Head of the Organization Commission of the Party Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.



Ms. To Thi Bich Chau was born in 1969 in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. She took positions, including Deputy Director of the Healthcare Center of District 4 from 2006-2007, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Healthcare Center of District 4 from 2007-2010, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 4 from 2010-2014; Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council in 2015; Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union from October 2015 to December 2015, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union from December 2015 to 2017, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC from March 2017 to present.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over the appointment decision to Ms.Tran Kim Yen.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also handed over a decision appointing Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen as Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC for the 2019-2024 tenure.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen was born in 1969 in Phu Yen Province and took the positions of Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Tan Binh District from 2003 to 2010, Head of the Party Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization of Tan Binh District from 2010 to 2011, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee Commission of Mass Mobilization from 2011 to 2016, Head of HCMC Labor Federation from 2016 to 2018, Secretary of District 1’s Party Committee. She was awarded the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit in 2020.



