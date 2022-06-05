Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le: Listening to children to take better care of them

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le speaks that listening to children will take better care of them (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le was touched at meeting and listening to children's voices on the 111th anniversary of Uncle Ho's departure to find a way to save the country. Accordingly, she hoped that kids in HCMC will remember Uncle Ho’s teachings including efforts to study and build the country to become as rich as other countries in the world.

In the meeting, many children were honored with the title of outstanding young citizens of the city, good students, and young talents. Furthermore, many of them are shining examples of overcoming difficulties to study well and work hard.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le commented that shining exemplary children are very deserving of the title of member of the Ho Chi Minh Pioneer Youth Team, and they will be the good small owners of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Sharing with children about the situation of prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic and the socio-economic recovery and development of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le said that the epidemic has greatly affected all aspects of social life, including their study and play in the past two years.

Therefore, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City have not been able to organize a face-to-face meeting with the children to listen to their wishes.

According to the Chairwoman, despite many difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, authorities at all levels and sectors have made great efforts to mobilize many resources to take care of children with the motto ‘Let’s do the best for children’ in the past year. In addition to maintaining and promoting the activity of listening to children, the city has promoted the children's right to participate in related issues through specific actions in the past time.

Before participating in this meeting, outstanding children had participated in the program ‘What I want to say’ organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Team Council.

A girl speaks her thoughts on the program that the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City met and listened to this morning (Photo: SGGP) During today's meeting, administrators were very pleased to meet with the city’s small owners to listen and discuss their concerns. Thereby, it will help leaders of the southern metropolis understand more the thoughts, feelings, dreams, and ambitions of the children. Ho Chi Minh City will have appropriate guidelines, policies and solutions to take better care of the children.

Student Dang Tran Huyen Thu from Hoa Lu Secondary School in Thu Duc City sent her thank-you for the attention of the city’s administrations, hoping that Ho Chi Minh City will have more physical training activities and large playgrounds where children can play various kinds of sports.

Interested in the form of teaching History, Nguyen Vuong Song My from Hoang Le Kha Secondary School in District 6 said that this subject is being taught vaguely, and the content is not clear. Meanwhile, she and many of my friends love this subject. The girl presented a piece of evidence that historical content on social networks and Tiktok is watched by many friends.

Therefore, Song My expected the history curriculum to be more attractive, with a more appropriate duration. With the same opinion, some students suggested that, in addition to books, the education sector should pay attention to improving the way of teaching the history subject, especially integrating images and models in the lecture so that the subject can be taught more lively.

In addition, many students also wished Ho Chi Minh City to have more cultural institutions for children, especially in suburban districts. They also expected that there are solutions to improve the reading culture amongst children.

Being a science enthusiast, student Nguyen Hieu Khang in Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in District 1 wishes that the city should create good conditions for students to carry out scientific research. Along with that, there should be more programs where students in HCMC can meet and interact with international students to share and exchange scientific research activities.

A musical performance at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, children at the meeting also expressed their concern about street beggars who are kids. They also noticed child labor and violence against children.

Before that, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and children offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the campus of Uncle Ho with children statue at Children's House of Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the People's Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau and 150 children's delegates representing more than 1.9 million children in HCMC were attending the meeting.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan