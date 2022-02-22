Chairwoman congratulates doctors and nurses on Vietnam Doctors' Day

At the meeting, leaders of Saigon South International General Hospital shared about the days of fighting against the Covid-19 epidemic. The hospital has been with the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City through a fierce time, participating in many epidemic prevention activities to win the lives of dwellers.



Listening to their sharing Ms. To Thi Bich Chau assessed that, although it is a private hospital, it has to mobilize all funds by itself, including funding for epidemic prevention, but during the pandemic, the hospital voluntarily joined the city's fight against the epidemic.

It can be said that the hospital participates in the fight against the epidemic with all its heart, with all the hearts of doctors and doctors before social responsibility, she emphasized.

On the occasion of Vietnam Doctors' Day, February 27, Ms. To Thi Bich Chau expressed her deep gratitude for her contributions, dedication. She wished the medical staff at Saigon South International General Hospital good health and success at work.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Dan Thuy