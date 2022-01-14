Chairman Mai speaks at the meeting of the Military Service Council in HCMC



Chairman Mai made this statement in the first session in 2022 of the Military Service Council in HCMC on the work of calling young people to join the army.

According to Mr. Mai, during the recent Covid-19 epidemic, the city was impossible to accurately manage the city’s population. Therefore, the city police force needs to promote two projects National Database on Population and Citizen Identity for more accurate management.

At the same time, the police closely manage citizens in the enlistment category and strictly manage the source of citizen recruitment, ensuring security and order during the time of recruitment and deployment.

The HCMC Chairman also requested the Department of Health to monitor the health condition of young citizens who are going to join the army to give them full doses of vaccine.

Chairman Mai At the same time, the health sector cooperates with units and localities to ensure absolute safety against the Covid-19 epidemic in the recruitment of troops.

Regarding the cost of eye treatment for citizens calling for military service with refractive errors, Mr. Mai suggested that the city High Command, the city Public Security, the city Health Department and relevant departments coordinate to calculate the cost of eye treatment.

In addition, Mr. Mai requested that the Vietnam fatherland front committees at all levels coordinate with agencies and localities to actively mobilize resources to take care of enlisted citizens and demobilized soldiers, especially those from families whose economic condition is in the poverty line.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan