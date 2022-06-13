Central propaganda leader visits SGGP Newspaper on Press Day





Mr. Phan Xuan Thuy also honored the efforts of the SGGP Newspaper's staff in assigned political works and wished the SGGP Newspaper to further promote the propaganda of policies of the Municipal Party Committee as well as the policies of the Party and the laws of the State. On behalf of the delegation, Mr. Phan Xuan Thuy highlighted that SGGP Newspaper is the voice of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Government, and people, and the agency holds a very important position in the propaganda work of Ho Chi Minh City as well as the whole country. The newspaper has spent many stages of the city's development and completed assigned political tasks as a bridge between the Party and the people.Additionally, he highly appreciated the efforts of the SGGP Newspaper's reporters and staff through articles related to Covid-19 prevention and control to promptly bring the policies of the Central and Ho Chi Minh City to the people. Notably, the newspaper has introduced and publicized good and creative models of individuals and teams contributing to the effective Covid-19 fight in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the reception, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong informed that in addition to the daily newspaper, Sai Gon Giai Phong has a Chinese newspaper, online newspaper including Vietnamese, English and Chinese versions and Saigon Financial Investment publication. As for the operational organization, besides the headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, the SGGP Newspaper has five representative offices located in provinces and cities nationwide.



Over the passing time, the newspaper has received great attentions from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Central Propaganda and Education Committee, added Mr.Phong.



On behalf of the SGGP Newspaper’s staff, the editor-in-chief sent his thankfulness to the leaders of the the Central Propaganda and Education Committee and the Propaganda and Education Board under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. He affirmed that SGGP Newspaper will continue to make efforts to fulfill political tasks, worthy of the HCMC Party Committee, government and the people's trust.

