Candle lighting ceremony commemorating heroic martyrs held in HCMC

Former leaders of the Party, State offer incense to martyrs.

Attending the event were former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep and more than 1,000 members of the HCMC Youth Union.



The incense offering and candle lighting ceremony also took place at five other martyrs’ cemeteries, including Tan Xuan Martyrs’ Cemetery in Hoc Mon District, Thu Duc Martyrs’ Cemetery, Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyrs’ Cemetery in Can Gio District, Martyrs’ Cemetery of Binh Chanh District and Martyrs’ Cemetery of Nha Be District. Another event will be organized at An Nhon Tay Martyrs’ Cemetery in Cu Chi District on July 26.



Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu offers incense to heroic martyrs.

The city’s youth will always remember the sacrifices of martyrs who dedicated their lives to protect national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Secretary of the Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Chau Minh Hien said at the ceremony.



HCMC’s young people also participated in meaningful activities, such as the recovery of images of martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; cleaning up martyrs' cemeteries, temples and monuments; paying visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, martyrs’ families, wounded soldiers, families credited with revolutionary service; providing free health check and medicines for needy people; offering scholarships to children of martyrs’ families, sick soldiers, frontline workers who died of the coronavirus pandemic in the fight against Covid-19.

Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai pays tribute to fallen soldiers. Former leaders of the Party, State, the city's leaders and members of the HCMC Youth Union attend the candle lighting ceremony. Members of the HCMC Youth Union light candles to commemorate martyrs. Former leaders of the Party, State, the city's leaders and members of the HCMC Youth Union attend the candle lighting ceremony.

By Ngoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh