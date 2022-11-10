Can Gio to become eco-tourism city by 2030

Can Gio District Party Committee Secretary Le Minh Dung



This afternoon, the Standing Board of the Can Gio District Party Committee held a conference to thoroughly implement the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee’s Resolution 12 on the development orientation of Can Gio district, the only area of Ho Chi Minh City bordering the sea, until 2030.

Accordingly, the conference participants approved an action plan to implement the Resolution 12 and an implementation plan on human resource management and development and strict management of the world's biosphere reserve, maintaining political stability, social order and safety, and people's security.

For the period of 2022-2030, the district will focus on building and implementing the investment project to build Can Gio district into a city directly under Ho Chi Minh City. Moreover, the district will build a satellite urban area in Binh Khanh commune in the direction of urban exhibition development as well as form an eco-friendly eco-tourism area in the area of Can Thanh town and Long Hoa Commune.

Along with that, the district will carry out the investment project to expand the sea-encroachment tourist urban area as well as update and supplement the planning of seaports and coastal roads into the subdivision planning.



Last but not least, the district’s project to develop Binh Khanh commune into an exhibition center associated with logistics of Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas will be constructed and develop elevated roads along Rung Sac road to Can Gio beach encroachment tourist urban area.

The Standing Committee of the city Party Committee’s Resolution 12 has also outlined eight main tasks and solutions to achieve Can Gio district into a high-quality resort and eco-tourism city by 2030.

Amongst the eight main tasks and solutions is the protection and sustainable development of mangrove ecosystems in Can Gio – the World Biosphere Reserve; simultaneously, the district must take heed of the implementation of the marine economic development strategy, gradually shaping and promoting key economic sectors. Tourism has become a spearhead economic sector, forming services and supporting services for the marine economy.





By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan