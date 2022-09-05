Can Gio proposes approval for development of ecotourism leisure urban area

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

The city’s leader noted issues that the district has proposed the municipal departments strengthen the problem-solving process, and continued to listen to other proposals, results of the socio-economic situation of Can Gio in the first eight months of 2022, and main missions in the coming time.



Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, Nguyen Van Hong said that the growth of the total gross output (GO) reached 45.2 percent and the State budget collection in 2022 was 230.5 billion, up 27.4 percent compared to the target for the year and presenting an increase of 81 percent compared to the same period last year.

The district has been well prepared for the new school year and implemented social and cultural activities, social security works for needy families and disadvantaged children as well as paid attention to vocational training.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, Nguyen Van Hong makes a report of the socio-economic situation of Can Gio in the first eight months of 2022.

Besides achievements, the socioeconomic situation has several difficulties, especially in implementing site clearance and compensation which has affected the implementation progress of projects and public capital disbursement that reached only 39.74 percent of the assigned capital plan, he said.

On the other hand, the district sees a small area of aquaculture applying to technological advances, especially the shrimp farming area, and a rise in the number of illegal construction case.

Chief Office of the HCMC People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan speaks at the meeting.

The authorities of Can Gio have proposed the municipal administration launch a decree on developing the district into a model new rural area and eco-friendly tourism and leisure urban area combined with the implementation of the smart city project and the comprehensive development in fields of economy, society, defense and security by 2030 as soon as possible, and plans for the development of night tourism economy in the area.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh