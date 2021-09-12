Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting (Photo; SGGP)

The Secretary made the statement while touring the outlying district to encourage frontline medical workers who are working at Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital.

Mr. Nen listened to the facility’s activities in the treatment of people with Covid-19. He highly appreciated health care workers’ efforts in treating patients contributing to the city’s fight against Covid-19.

The infirmary has obtained certain achievements in the treatment of Covid-19-infected people. Though the hospital has recorded 31 deaths, health care workers have made concerted efforts to reduce the mortality of severely and critically ill Covid-19 patients.

According to Mr. Nen, Ho Chi Minh City is currently focusing on overcoming the difficult time to strengthen measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic.

Each person has carried out different tasks but they have generally tried to overcome their difficulties to contribute to the city's success in the battle against Covid-19.

The city authorities and the Ministry of Health always stand by Can Gio district in the fight against Covid-19. Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City have made great efforts to take care of the medical staff over the past time; however, they have sometimes been missing frontline medical forces in some localities; therefore, he expected sympathy of health care workers in hospitals.

The HCMC Party Chief revealed the city’s scenarios for the new normal life with a focus on the upgrade of small and relatively simple medical clinics. Accordingly, Can Gio District Medicine Center was proposed to take heed of small medical facility re-building.





At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son lauded the efforts by the health sector in Can Gio District in taking care of patients as well as collection and treatment of patients infected with Covid-19.

Mr. Son suggested that Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital should pay attention to the treatment of people with other diseases in addition to the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Additionally, the hospital needs to build a blood bank for saving patients.

Doctor Doan Ngoc Hue, Director of Can Gio District Medical Center cum Deputy Director of Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital, said that the hospital has received 4,901 Covid-19 patients. Currently, the hospital is treating 450 Covid-19 patients.

He expressed concern about the shortage of blood for treatment proposing to receive blood supply for emergency use.

