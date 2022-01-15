Can Gio must integrate development with environmental protection

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed at conference on reviewing district’s performance in 2021 and deploy tasks in 2022, and Party inspection, supervision and discipline that was held by Can Gio District on January 14.

The city’s leader asked Can Gio District to strengthen reform of administrative procedures, application of digital transformation and building e-government, especially focusing on the implementation of the resolution on the development of Can Gio by 2030 of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, life and ways to earn a living of residents.

Regarding to the socioeconomic development in 2022, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong said that the district will give priority to kick off projects of Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area , an upgrade of Rung Sac route, beaches and parks to attract visitors, and carry out HCMC’s theme for 2022 of “Safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Can Gio coastal District located 60km away from downtown HCMC covers over 70,000 hectares, occupying one-third of the city’s total area. The area of protected mangrove forest accounted for 45 percent of the total natural area of the district. The Can Gio Mangrove Forest was recognized as a global biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2000. However, the district’s development is not to its potentials and unique geographic position.

At the conference

Can Gio District has set a target of developing into an ecological urban area combined with the implementation of the smart city project, promoting potentials, strong points, ocean economy and tourism, preserving mangrove biosphere reserve in the 2020-2025 period

On June 12, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave a nod to a project to expand the Can Gio coastal urban area for purposes of tourism from 600 hectares to 2,870 hectares at an estimated cost of US$10 billion.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has approved a detailed zoning plan scaled 1:5,000 of Can Gio urban-tourism area. The sea reclamation project covering on an area of 2,870 hectares is located in a low-lying coastal zone in Long Hoa Commune, Can Thanh Town. City authorities have required relevant agencies and investors to focus on studying and launching climate change adaptation measures in planning and implementing the project.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong speak at the meeting.



By Van Minh, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh