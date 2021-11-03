Can Gio District to focus more on night economy

Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang led a delegation to investigate night economy in Can Gio District



Reports from Can Gio District People’s Committee reveal that the area possesses unique tourism advantages of various landscapes, historical and cultural sites. Besides its six famous tourism sites, there are now 18 accommodation facilities with a capacity to serve over 1,400 tourists, along with 10 high-quality restaurants and 49 local eateries.

“The pity is despite such a high tourism potential, most commercial activities in the district normally stop at 7-8pm, leading to a low percentage of overnight guests, at only 3-4 percent in the total quantity of visitors to the area”, said Vice Chairman of Can Gio District People’s Committee.

Director of the HCMC Director of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa shared that Can Gio District is a strategic location for tourism since it is a hub to connect HCMC with neighboring provinces like Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Long An. Therefore, the tourism industry of HCMC identify the district as the place to welcome popular and high-class tourist segments in both the short and long terms.

She suggested that the district first concentrate on the integration model between dining and shopping and other river cruise models. Simultaneously, the localities should try to attract more investment in traffic facilities, wharf infrastructure.

Many businesses sited in Can Gio District proposed that HCMC introduce a stable support policy for investors, while promoting the production of specialties to attract more tourists to visit, stay overnight, and spend more.

Tourists on the bicycle ride at Thieng Lieng Hamlet in Thanh An Island Commune of Can Gio District



Vice Chairwoman Phan Thi Thang concluded the meeting with a stress on a detailed plan for tourism development in Can Gio District , including night markets. This plan must correlate with the general plan for tourism recovery and development in HCMC from 2021-2025.

She recommended that there be seafood markets at public spaces in Long Hoa Commune and Can Thanh Town. This should be included in the district’s tourism development plan, with clear targets when attracting investment. Thanks to its own special location, Can Gio District should not only boost its tourism industry but also care for environment protection aspects.

“I hope that businesses can pour investment into both the popular and high-class tourist segments, create more high-quality products and services in order to encourage tourist spending. Related state agencies and departments should introduce a practical proposal and deliver state management direction to the district. The HCMC Tourism Department should work with Can Gio District to prescribe a detailed strategy to recover tourism activities here”, requested the Vice Chairwoman.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam