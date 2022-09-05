Can Gio District proposes waste treatment plant in Thanh An Island Commune

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 5, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, cum Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, chaired a meeting with the People's Committee of Can Gio District on the socio-economic situation and national defense and security for the first eight months of 2022 and resolving of its recommendations.



In the closing remarks, Mr. Phan Van Mai acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the People's Committee of Can Gio District, with positive results. Specifically, administrative reform has achieved many results, and the rate of unsolved documents has decreased compared to 2021, especially those related to the field of land.



It shows that the district has made efforts to focus on administrative reform, building e-government, bringing technology into administrative work, contributing to reducing pressure on public officials and civil servants of the district, and processing records for people and businesses quickly and conveniently.



In the field of culture and society, the Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC said there are encouraging results. Vocational training, job creation, and social policies were actively implemented by the district. Mr. Phan Van Mai commented that Can Gio District had done excellently in social policies, contributing to the development of the district.



However, Mr. Phan Van Mai noted that Can Gio District is far from the city center, and traveling remains difficult. Therefore, the most convenient means of connecting and solving jobs without spending a lot of time and effort on commuting is the Internet. At the same time, it is a means for people and enterprises to access information and administrative procedures.



Emphasizing the role of the Internet, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee asked the district to continue to stick to this goal. At the same time, he asked the Department of Information and Communications of HCMC to coordinate and support Can Gio District to promote the application of information technology, build e-government, and promote administrative reform.



Moreover, Can Gio District needs to apply more strongly information technology in reforming administrative procedures, building e-government, and increasing the proportion of people and businesses using level 3 and 4 public services. He believes that by the end of 2022, Can Gio District will create positive changes in these groups of works.



In the coming time, Mr. Phan Van Mai noted that for unachieved targets, it is necessary to quickly focus on reviewing and urging relevant agencies and units to do well and surpass the set targets. At the same time, the district needs to be more drastic in the disbursement of public investment. Projects that absorb capital well will be continued to promote implementation. For those that have not been disbursed, agencies and units will coordinate to review and analyze to remove difficulties and obstacles on each project. The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC emphasized that Can Gio District must try to use up all public investment capital allocated by the city in 2022.



Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of HCMC Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Going into each specific issue, Mr. Phan Van Mai noted that, for the infrastructure of the night-time economic zone for tourism, the district should calculate what needs to use budget capital and what needs socializing.



Regarding the general planning of Can Gio District, he emphasized that it was the root of all problems. Therefore, he asked the district to coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture to accelerate this. The district must pay attention to the management of forest land, preservation, and development of forests. For the area of land for salt production and aquaculture, it is necessary to calculate and make planning again for balance and update it in the general planning of the district. As for urgent projects suitable for planning, it is necessary to consider each project.



Regarding the waste treatment plant, the district needs to approach investment in the form of socialization. For the proposal to build a waste treatment plant in Thanh An Island Commune, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee noted that the district could use the investment budget or call for socialization and promptly deploy the project as soon as it receives investment capital. Along with that, the district should spare the land fund to develop clean electricity, such as solar and wind power. In addition, the district needs to build official residences as soon as possible.



The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC affirmed that results must be taken as a measure of work efficiency. He asked each agency, unit, department, and locality to clearly define the problems and the approach to them to determine the responsibility and implement it together so that difficulties and problems of the district will be removed.



Can Gio - Go Cong Dong ferry route proposed to open

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District Truong Tien Tien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District Truong Tien Tien proposed that HCMC work with Tien Giang Province to open the fourth gateway - a sea ferry route from Can Gio District to Go Cong Dong District in Tien Giang Province. Regarding this proposal, Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport, said that the Department of Transport had surveyed the establishment of this sea ferry route.

By Van Minh – Translated by Gia Bao