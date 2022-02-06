At the performance (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the program were Chairwoman of HCMC People Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc and other leaders.

Speaking at the program, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau emphasized that the Party Committee, the Government and city dwellers all remember the victory Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da 233 years ago. The Ngoc Hoi–Dong Da victory has also gone down in Vietnamese history as an immortal and epic struggle for national construction and defense. Vietnamese people are grateful and proud of the hero Quang Trung - Nguyen Hue and many soldiers who made a great victory for the country.

She added that history is like a bell ringing and more than ever, in this sacred moment, the sense of solidarity is echoing in every Vietnamese heart. All Vietnamese people are at this moment expressing their gratitude to the magnanimous heroes, forebears and martyrs who have fallen for the Fatherland to last forever.

On behalf of the people of Ho Chi Minh City, she also expressed her deep gratitude to the soldiers who are protecting the homeland, the country’s sea and island sovereignty day and night and willing to sacrifice their lives to preserve peace and bring back all the springs to the country.

In that solemn moment, Ms. Chau would also like to commemorate more than 20,000 residents and frontline workers who died during the waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP) The chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC shared, last year, during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, city dwellers feel warm to receive love and affection from people in all corners of the country. Presently, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually controlling the epidemic situation under "new normal" conditions and entering into socio-economic recovery and development.

"Celebrating the New Spring, celebrating the 233 years of the historic Ngoc Hoi - Dong Da victory, celebrating our Party's new age, we are more and more confident that 2022 will be a year of revitalization, reconstruction, resilience and development", Ms. To Thi Bich Chau emphasized.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Board Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc were attending the event.

The program broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television Station, FM channel 99.9MHZ Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH) took place at the stage in front of the Saigon Opera House.







