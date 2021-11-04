Business facilities asked to set up Covid-19 healthcare teams

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc pays a visit to Pouyuen Company to monitor employees to ensure compliance with Covid-19 Prevention and Control regulations (Photo: SGGP)



The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that new guidance aims to create good conditions for the operation of business establishments and industrial parks ensuring dual goals including socio-economic development and the implementation of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

The Covid teams in business establishments are responsible for keeping an eye on laborers’ health conditions and monitoring employees to ensure compliance with the policy. Moreover, the health care teams in companies will carry out tests to detect those who are positive for SARS-CoV-2 as soon as possible.

Fully vaccinated employees and recovered people need not undergo testing. Only workers from areas with level 4 of Covid-19 must be tested.

The health team should contact the district health center where enterprises operate to manage and transfer Covid-19 infected workers’ information to the district health center where these workers are residing to receive treatment packages.

The health care teams in enterprises without centralized isolation facilities should add information of workers with Covid-19 in the application "Management system of Covid-19 patients and quarantined people" while their counterparts in business establishments with centralized isolation facilities will fill the information of infected workers in the application "Management System for Covid-19 patients and quarantine".

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan