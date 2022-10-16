Bung Bridge connecting Binh Tan, Tan Phu opens to traffic

Bung Bridge connecting Binh Tan and Tan Phu districts opens to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, cum Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, attended the event.



Bung Bridge will contribute to solving traffic congestion in the area and perfecting the transport infrastructure system and inter-regional connectivity in the Northwest region of the city.



The Bung Bridge crossing Tham Luong Canal is newly built to replace the existing sluice, which is narrow and severely degraded and continuously causes traffic jams. The bridge has a total length of 555 meters and an average width of 22 meters.



At the event. (Photo: SGGP) The project has a total investment of VND515 billion, of which the compensation cost for site clearance is VND141 billion, serving the partial site clearance of 39 households and two organizations. The project started construction in July 2017. During the construction process, it had to be suspended twice due to problems in compensation for site clearance and the Covid-19 pandemic. In December 2021, the first branch of Bung Bridge opened to traffic. Currently, the residential road project in Tan Phu District will continue to be completed after the People's Committee of Tan Phu District finishes compensation and site clearance for two enterprises.



Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai gives certificates of merit to units. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a representative of the HCMC People's Committee, Bung Bridge is a key traffic project to solve the long-lasting traffic congestion in this area. The People's Committee of Tan Phu District and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment are requested to urgently support the investor to completely solve the difficulties and obstacles in site clearance of two enterprises in Tan Binh Industrial Park and continue the construction of the residential road in the side of Tan Phu District. In order to promote the effectiveness of Bung Bridge, the Department of Transport, departments, agencies, and localities will soon accelerate the deployment of works and projects in the area, such as the investment project to build Nguyen Thi Tu Street; the project to renovate and upgrade the National Highway 22; the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway project; the infrastructure construction and environmental improvement project of Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canals; especially the Ring Road No.3 project in HCMC.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi