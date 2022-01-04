Binh Dien Wholesale Market asks for land rent reduction

Binh Dien Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP)
Accordingly, currently, the Tax Department of District 8 calculates land rent for the entire land area of 247,500 square meters of Binh Dien Market, including traffic roads, yards, and embankments. This aggregate calculation is not reasonable because public works, such as roads, yards, and dykes, are charged the same land rental price as the business premises. Meanwhile, the entire land rent must be recovered from traders. Therefore, traders must pay land rent for the above public areas at the rental price for business premises.
Besides, the land rental unit price is also unreasonable between Binh Dien Wholesale Market and other wholesale markets. For example, in 2020, the land rent unit price of Binh Dien Market was 40 times higher than that of Hoc Mon Market.
Specifically, the notice of the Tax Department of District 8, the land rental unit price in 2020 of Binh Dien Wholesale Market was VND254,016 per square meter per year, whereas that of Hoc Mon Wholesale Market was VND6,348 per square meter year. The current policies of collecting old land rent and applying a new one have greatly affected the psychology of traders in the Binh Dien Market. Therefore, Binh Dien Wholesale Market Management Company proposed to the People's Council of HCMC to consider and remark on calculating a reasonable land rental price to help traders stabilize their business.
Besides, Binh Dien Market Management Company also asked the municipal People's Committee to soon implement the policy of land allocation phase 2 of the Binh Dien Trade Center Project, creating conditions to soon update and carry out the projects that have been stagnant so far because of no decision on land allocation, such as the project to upgrade the wastewater treatment station with capacity from 2,500 cubic meters to 5,000 cubic meters per day and the project to build a covered market for the trading of fruits and flowers to adjust the overall planning of Binh Dien commercial area.
