Binh Dien market allowed to use yard as gathering place of agricultural products

Binh Dien Wholesale Market



As for the plan, each small trader is allowed to register five employees to work at the gathering points who have been vaccinated at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, must perform online medical declaration, have their temperatures taken and strictly follow the 5K message.

All the business owners have to register the information related to kinds of products, the number of cargoes and vehicles including registration number, name of the business owner and schedule of entering the market.The goods will not be allowed to perform the preprocessing at the gathering point.All the vehicles shall enter the market in a one-way ten-meter wide route and have to keep the distance while uploading goods to avoid congestion.