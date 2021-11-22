Binh Chanh to become traffic, logistics hub of Mekong Delta region

Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo Member cum former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee attended the seminar.
At the seminar, after listening to an overview report on the current situation of planning management, architecture, and urban development issues in Binh Chanh District, most economic experts and planners said the district should determine that the function of general planning and construction in the period of 2021-2030 is to become an industrial, health, education, cultural, and urban center of HCMC.
Regarding urban functions, Binh Chanh District should clearly state the adjustment of construction planning, with the main goal of taking advantage of all possibilities to build Binh Chanh become an urban residential area, an industrial production center, a high-tech medical center, a center for higher education and research, a logistics and warehousing hub, a forest park, and a resort of HCMC.
At the same time, the project should mention policies and incentives or ask for a special mechanism for HCMC and the central government in the process of comprehensively transforming all aspects of the district.
Specifically, the regime and policies are to attract investment from various sources of capital, especially foreign investment capital. The solutions aim to assist farmers and business households in the transition from agriculture to production and service activities in various sectors in the district. The project prioritizes investment in the construction of technical infrastructure to create a driving force to accelerate the urbanization process.
Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan said that for the economy of Binh Chanh District to develop quickly, it is necessary to connect with Thu Duc City. Besides, it needs to handle well 78 percent of the land planned for industrial zones. In the coming time, Binh Chanh will be a traffic, logistics, and warehousing hub, not only for HCMC but also for the Mekong Delta. Currently, the district still has five unmet criteria, including labor productivity, housing area, urban traffic land, and green land, so it cannot be recognized as an urban area.
Therefore, this time, the district must ensure these criteria. Binh Chanh District should target to become an industrial and smart city with zero emissions striving to become a center of high-quality medical services and entertainment services for both HCMC and the Mekong Delta provinces.
