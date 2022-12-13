Binh Chanh prepares 26,000 gifts for social policy beneficiaries on Tet holiday

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting this morning to a delegation of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City. who were conducting a survey in Binh Chanh outlying district in preparation for the program 'People ask - Government answer' in January 2023, he said that the district is also preparing many gifts for orphaned children whose parents died of the coronavirus last year and bereaved families whose loved members died last year during the Covid-19 epidemic. In addition, the district also mobilized an amount of VND64.5 million to buy gifts for party members with 60-year-old party badges or more in the district.

Regarding essential goods for Tet, a representative of the Binh Chanh District People's Committee reported that the supply is now very abundant, and there is no sign of scarcity of goods. Accordingly, more than 2,400 tons of goods are currently transported at traditional markets in January, an increase of more than 3,200 tons. Currently, the source of goods at markets has increased by 242 percent compared to last year's Tet, prices are stable. Last but not least, trade centers and convenience stores will also supply more than 5,000 tons of goods for the Tet holidays.

The District People's Committee has implemented many plans. Additionally, the district has launched planting trees, ornamental flowers, and building miniatures in agencies, business establishments, schools and parks to celebrate Tet. The district has also planned a musical performance program to welcome the new year and plan to ensure security and order during Tet.

This year, the district will continue to organize the yellow apricot flower street in Binh Loi commune and display ornamental flowers in many places to help farmers sell their trees. Up to now, many people registered to have stalls of Tet flowers at the exhibition.

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh A representative of the Department of Tourism acknowledged that Binh Chanh district has organized many sightseeing tours in the past time, but the efficiency is not high. The representative said that the country's special holiday is an opportunity for tourists to know more about destinations in Binh Chanh such as the incense-making village in Le Minh Xuan commune.

A representative of the market surveillance of Binh Chanh district said that the district was divided into three working groups and coordinated with the People's Committees of 16 communes and towns to inspect food products, alcohol, tobacco, and other essential items. Mr. Cao Thanh Binh expected the market surveillance to keep a monitor on fake and poor-quality goods.

Deputy Chief of Binh Chanh District Police Khau Dung Tien said that there was a plan to deploy the peak period to ensure security and order, fire prevention and fighting during Tet. At the same time, he disclosed the local police force will also review businesses in the district.

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh has a trip to Cau Xang market in Pham Van Hai Commune, one of the big markets in the district According to him, since the beginning of the year, five firms have closed down resulting in nearly 900 unemployed workers. These companies closed mainly due to difficulties in production; therefore, the companies hardly pay salaries and bonuses to workers. The district police and representatives of responsible agencies have worked with workers and business owners to promptly resolve complaints.

Currently, about 10 businesses have laid off about 600 workers. Plus, one enterprise owes the most social insurance of more than VND600 million. The district government has requested commune administrations to make preliminary reports about rental houses and laborers and send them to the district government no later than December 20 so that the district has a plan to buy gifts worth about VND300 million for laborers.

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh suggested that Binh Chanh District continue to do better in some jobs, such as reviewing and controlling the security and order situation so that people who come to Binh Chanh to celebrate Tet are safe and secure. Because Binh Chanh is a bordering and outlying district; so the district has several empty lands that are likely to be chosen as a place to gather fake goods, poor quality goods, or hide criminals.

He also noted the district to keep a close eye on the situation of workers and laborers to have the plan to take care of them for a prosperous Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

Before working with the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District, the delegation led by Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee Cao Thanh Binh had a trip to Cau Xang market in Pham Van Hai Commune, one of the big markets in the district, to understand inhabitants’ living conditions.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan