Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line rushes to finish

Workers are now busy completing their work at construction site of the first metro in HCMC.

Engineer Vu Hoang Hai who takes responsibility for supervising the construction of Ben Thanh station said that hundreds of workers and engineers work three shifts a day.

Currently, the work volume of the Ben Thanh station has been relatively finished. The remaining items are expected to be completed in the middle of the year.

The 2.6km of the track running through stations of Ben Thanh, Municipal Opera House and Ba Son has been installed. The underground stations includes four floors dedicated to rail passenger services, platforms and technological areas.

Director of the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) Bui Xuan Cuong said that employees are working under the strict safety measures to ensure timely completion. The metro line is expected to be put into operation at the end of 2023

According to Director of the HCMC Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, Luong Minh Phuc, the city plans to complete and put 10 traffic works into operation from now until the lunar New Year. The projects include the improvement of Nuoc Den canal, overpass in front of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, infrastructures in nine land plots at Functional Section No. 1 in Thu Thiem urban area, Thanh Da Park, expansion of Tran Van Muoi Street, HL11 street and Hang Ngoai bridge, landslide restraining wall in the downstream of the Sai Gon River.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh