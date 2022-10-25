Belarus, Switzerland promote cooperative programs with HCMC

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives newly-appointed Consul General of Belarus to HCMC, Ruslan Varrankou.

At the receiving ceremony for the Consul General of Belarus, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended his congratulations on Mr. Ruslan Varrankou’s new position on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The city’s Party Chief hoped the new Consul General of Belarus would contribute to further promoting the relationship between the two nations, especially HCMC and Belarus’s localities.

He expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the Republic of Belarus in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the southern economic hub.

The city’s leader highly appreciated Vietnam-Belarus cooperative relations and believed it would be continually developed when the bilateral cooperation in economy and investment still has high growth potential.

He hailed the opening of the Consulate General by Belarus in the southern metropolis and wished Consul General of Belarus to HCMC, Ruslan Varrankou a success in the new tenure in the city.

For his part, Mr.Ruslan Varrankou affirmed that Belarus is keen to develop cooperation with Vietnam. The Consulate General of Belarus would focus on strengthening relations between the two countries, including HCMC and localities in Belarus.

He informed that Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will visit Vietnam at the end of this year with the participation of many businesses and investors. The visit is expected to create a driving force and new potential for the two nations.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Consul General of Switzerland to HCMC Werner Bardill

At the receiving ceremony for Consul General of Switzerland to HCMC Werner Bardill, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen recalled 50 years of the long-lasting relationship between Vietnam and Switzerland.

He expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by Switzerland in the fight against the pandemic battle and its official development assistance (ODA) program on poverty reduction and other effective projects.

He hoped that HCMC would continue to enhance cooperation with Switzerland in the main sectors, including finance, banking, construction of transport infrastructure, urban planning, and building science and technology.

Consul General of Switzerland to HCMC Werner Bardill said that he pays attention to the enhancement of cooperation with the city in the fields of economy, commerce, culture, and science.

He hoped that HCMC’s leaders would create favorable conditions for Swiss businesses in the coming time.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh